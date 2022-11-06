'BJP's Manifesto A Document For Taking Himachal Pradesh To New Heights': Anurag Thakur

Shimla: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday termed the BJP's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections a document that will take the state to new heights and asserted that his party will form government again.

Thakur during a 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' in the state's Sujanpur assembly segment touched upon the salient points of his party's 'sankalp patra' manifesto and said Himachal Pradesh is once again ready to form a double engine government.

Elections for the 68-member state assembly will be held on November 12.

This 'sankalp patra' is a blueprint to give new energy to the youth, empower women, increase the happiness of farmers and take forward the interests of all sections, the information and broadcasting minister said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ensured all-round development of Himachal Pradesh and to continue this in the future also, we have placed our 'sankalp patra' in front of the state's people," he said.

Thakur described the 'sankalp patra', which was released by BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday, as a document that will give new wings to the development of Himachal Pradesh and take it to new heights.

Thakur, who addressed seven public meetings in the Sujanpur constituency, also targeted the previous Congress-led UPA, accusing it of indulging in scams, and said the Narendra Modi government has brought transparency in governance.

The 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' was held in all 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda, addressing gatherings.

Earlier in the day, Nadda promised Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and educational institutions, and sops for different segments as he released the party's manifesto here.

A mix of Hindutva, development and welfare promises underpinned the 'sankalp patra', with Nadda also releasing a separate manifesto for women, a voting segment where measures like free grains, cooking gas connections and toilets have drawn favourable response for the BJP in different polls.

With less than a week left for assembly polls in his home state on November 12, Nadda promised creation of 8 lakh jobs, including government, cycles for girl students in classes six to 12th and scooters for girls pursuing higher education and five new medical colleges if his party retained power.