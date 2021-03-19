BJP's Manifesto For Puducherry Polls To Be Launched By FM Sitharaman On March 24

In the latest development, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Puducherry Assembly elections will be launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 24. With BJP set to field nine candidates from the UT in the upcoming polls, Puducherry BJP chief V Saminathan revealed that views from over 50,000 people had been sought before the manifesto was created. Further, the BJP leader also informed of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's return to Puducherry for BJP's campaign. Elections are scheduled to be held in a single-phase in Puducherry, with the polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes & declaration of results on May 2.

BJP releases candidates list for Puducherry elections

BJP national secretary Arun Singh announced candidates for nine constituencies ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The saffron party has fielded Vivilian Richards Johnkumar to contest on Nellithope. The BJP has also given a ticket to former Congress leader Namassivayam, who recently jumped the ship, causing a collapse of the Puducherry government.

BJP-AIADMK-AINRC alliance

After the AIADMK-AINRC-BJP alliance was riddled with multiple issues regarding seat-sharing in the upcoming polls, the NDA allies have finalized the seat-sharing allocation. While the All India NR Congress led by Rangasamy is set to field 16 candidates, AIADMK was allotted five seats while the saffron party managed to bag nine constituencies. Earlier, tension had prevailed between BJP and AIADMK after candidates from both parties filed nomination papers for the same constituency. Further, DMK's candidate from Karaikal joined the All India NR Congress (AINRC) after Stalin's party denied him a ticket for the upcoming elections.

Narayanasamy loses majority

On February 22, the Congress-led government in the Union Territory collapsed as it had the support of only 12 MLAs in the 26-member Puducherry Assembly. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) cited the nomination of three BJP MLAs, threats of the probe by Central agencies and luring of some legislators to hold the Union government responsible for the government's collapse. Subsequently, President's Rule was imposed in the Union Territory.

Image credits: @nsitharaman / Twitter