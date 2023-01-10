BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa Slams AAP For Making Balbir Singh The Punjab Health Minister

Slamming the appointment of Balbir Singh as the new Punjab Health Minister by Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janta Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that AAP has appointed a person who is indulged in corruption and has a criminal background.

While speaking to the media, Sirsa said, "The party talking about the politics of change inside the country, and which gained power in Delhi saying that they will eradicate corruption, provide security to women, throw corrupt people out of the system, has today become the biggest corrupt party of the country."

'Be corrupt and you'll become AAP minister or legislator'

He said that it is a criterion in the Aam Aadmi Party, that if you are corrupt, then only you will definitely become a minister or a legislator of the AAP.

Considering the resignation of AAP leaders Vijay Singla and Fauja Singh Sarari from cabinet for charges of corruption, BJP leader Sirsa said that the Punjab government definitely asked for the resignation of these ministers but the criteria is absolutely the same.

Charging heavily on Punjab's new Health Minister, he said AAP had selected such a person for a crucial post who was once sentenced to three years for assaulting a lady.

He added, "In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party does politics on women, takes votes on the safety of women, but Aam Aadmi Party is appointing those people as ministers who are accused of assaulting women."

Targeting the AAP legislators, including Satyendar Jain, Sirsa said, "Satyendar Jain is in jail, Vijay Singla is on bail, and this is going on continuously. Why is the Aam Aadmi Party giving posts to the only people involved in corruption? Arvind Kejriwal is so greedy for money."

"The one who did the excise scam, Manish Sisodia is also a minister, Kailash Gehlot is the minister. Why is the Aam Aadmi Party doing this, that only criminals or those caught in corruption cases are being elevated to ministers' posts?" He said, and also mentioned that he was made the Corporation House President, whose audio of extorting 10 crores is getting circulated.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa also raised concerns over the Punjab government's law and order situation and also added that the Punjab government is being remotely controlled by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

'Big singers, Kabaddi players getting killed in Punjab', says Sirsa

"Yesterday an incident happened inside Punjab in which Kuldeep Singh Bajwa was shot dead in line of duty by miscreants in Phagwara, this is the situation of law and order in Punjab. Big singers and big Kabaddi players are being shot. Innocent people are dying because Arvind Kejriwal is hungry for power and money even in Punjab." the BJP leader said.

'Arvind Kejriwal Ji, people want to know for how much money Balbir Singh became a minister.' he continued.

(With input from ANI)