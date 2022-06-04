BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa Slams Punjab CM Over Moga Murder; 'busy Pleasing Delhi Boss'

In a shocking incident witnessed in Punjab, a young man was brutally murdered in Moga district in full public view in broad daylight on Friday. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV cameras across the street where six men chased and attacked the victim, while bystanders witnessed the whole incident.

Reacting to the shocking incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government over increasing crimes in the state. Taking to Twitter, Sirsa informed that a young man was killed in broad daylight in Moga district's Badhni Kalan area. He added that while there is widespread fear in the state, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is busy pleasing his party chief Arvind Kejriwal. He indicated that people are feeling unsafe and are left to defend themselves as crimes in the state continue to rise rapidly.

CCTV captures horrific murder in Punjab's Moga

On Friday evening, a young man was brutally murdered in the broad daylight in full public full view in Punjab's Moga district. The man has been identified as Desraj who was a labourer. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras across the street in the Badhni Kalan area where six men chased and attacked Desraj with swords and sharp objects.

The victim tried to defend himself and ran to save his life when they approached him, but the attackers pinned him down and later decapitated his head and foot. After the attack, the accused fled the spot as a bleeding Desraj was left motionless on the side of the road. After the incident, he was rushed to the Civil Hospital but he didn't survive.

As per the CCTV recording, there were lots of bystanders who witnessed the incident, but no one came forward to help him

According to the family of the victim, a day prior to the attack Desraj had an argument with the attackers and in an act of revenge, they killed him. A case has been registered against six unidentified persons at the Badhni Kalan police station under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (murder).

