BJP's Manjinder Sirsa Castigates Kejriwal Over 2nd Arrest Warrant Against Tajinder Bagga

After the Mohali court issued a second warrant against the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on May 7, Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed his dejection over the new warrant of arrest.

Expressing his despondence, Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “New arrest warrant against Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga by Mohali court tells how vindictive Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is against people who expose his lies!''

By tagging Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “You must not compromise on the respect and stature of Punjab to please your party leader.”

New arrest warrant against @TajinderBagga by Mohali Court tells how vindictive @ArvindKejriwal is against people who expose his lies!



You must not comprise on the respect and stature of Punjab to please your party leader, @BhagwantMann Ji pic.twitter.com/PyLiV4UvIo — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 7, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted about Punjab Police being ignorant about other issues of the state.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Punjab police is after Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and have left all cases of drug smugglers and mafia of Punjab. The Punjab police can ignore every issue of law and order because the focus is only on Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The only fault of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is that he exposed Arvind Kejriwal’s lies by tweeting one post.

He further said, “Bhagwant Mann, you must not let a power-hungry leader ruin the repute of Punjab.”

पंजाब के सारे ड्रग तस्करों और माफ़िया को छोड़कर, Law & Order के हर मुद्दे को ignore करके @PunjabPoliceInd बस एक @TajinderBagga के पीछे पड़ गई है



तजिंदर बग्गा का क़सूर बस ये है कि उसने केजरीवाल को expose करते हुये 1 ट्वीट किया@BhagwantMann जी पंजाब पुलिस को इतना शर्मसार मत करो pic.twitter.com/t8dGOJqbyJ — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 7, 2022

Second-Arrest Warrant against Tajinder Bagga

The Mohali court on May 7, Saturday issued a second arrest warrant against Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The court has ordered the Punjab Police to arrest Tajinder Bagga and produce him before the Judicial Magistrate 'without fail'. The development comes a day after hectic developments saw Bagga's brief arrest by the Punjab police, the intervention of the Haryana and Delhi police, and his subsequent release by a Delhi court.

The order directed to the Officer In-charge of the State Cyber Crime, Mohali reads, "Whereas Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga S/O Pritpal Singh, R/O B-1/170 Janak Puri New Delhi stands charged with the offense punishable U/Sec. 153A,505,505(2),506 IPC, you are hereby directed to arrest the said Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and to produce him before me. Herein fail not."

The BJP leader has been booked under IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(2) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

Image: ANI, PTI