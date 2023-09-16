BJP's Manoj Tiwari Alleges 'scam' In Classroom Construction In Delhi Schools, Demands CBI Probe

Citing a vigilance directorate report, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday demanded a CBI probe into an alleged "scam" in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party alleged in a statement that the BJP wants to hinder the "excellent work" being done by the Delhi government in the field of education.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari said that the report was submitted by the Vigilance Directorate to Lokayukta last month. In 2018, the MP filed a complaint at the Delhi Lokayukta against alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

"Semi-permanent schools were constructed at a cost of Rs 32 lakh while permanent classrooms were constructed by the municipal corporations at a cost of Rs 9 lakh," Tiwari said in the press conference. "The report submitted by the Vigilance Directorate to the Lokayukta clearly states that the number of classrooms reduced from 7,180 to 4,126 but no deduction of any kind was made in the budget for this," Tiwari said.

The matter should be handed over to the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he added. Tiwari said the AAP government is like a "Choron Ki Barat" (band of thieves) headed by Arvind Kejriwal, and alleged "scams" in different departments of Delhi government.

Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana said the time has come that those responsible for the "scam" be put behind the bars. The AAP charged that the BJP is against quality education for the children of the country. "The BJP is using its power every day to try to stop the good education that children in Delhi are receiving," the party said. No matter what happens, Delhi will continue to have a world-class education system of government schools, the AAP said in a statement.