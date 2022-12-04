As voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began on Sunday morning, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari attacked AAP's Kejriwal over some discrepancies in the voter list. North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that several names are missing from the voters' list.

Speaking to media persons before casting his vote, Manoj Tiwari said, "In Subhash Mohalla of Delhi, around 500 names of the voters have been removed from the list. This is clearly done by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. People who are voting for 30 years are complaining now as their names have been removed from the voters' list."

"They removed the names of the voters as they are BJP supporters. AAP is going down with its tactics. If they are confident in winning, why are they removing the names of the general public from the voters' lists?" Manoj Tiwari added.

He further asserted that this is a legal matter and he will raise the issue with the Election Commission of India. "If this is the case, we would need re-elections in the area. BJP will emerge victorious in MCD polls but if AAP is taking down names of the voters, we will take strong action against it," he added.

BJP's Manoj Tiwari attacks AAP's Kejriwal over some discrepancy in the voter list as BJP leader alleges that 500 names have been deleted.

'Delhi will not bring corrupt leaders again'

Taking a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister, Manoj Tiwari said, "Delhi will not bring corrupt leaders again. Arvind Kejriwal has become the head of corrupt leaders. The AAP supremo told Satyendar Jain to not utter a word in court. Jain claimed that he had lost his memory due to the effect of Covid during questioning."

Delhi Congress chief claims his name missing from voters’ list

Earlier in the day, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary claimed that he found his name missing from the voters’ list when he arrived at the polling booth to cast his vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Sunday.

“My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. My wife has voted. Officials are checking it,” said the Delhi Congress president who arrived at a polling booth in Dallupura to cast his vote.

Over 1.45 crore people eligible to vote in civic polls

Notably, over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP, and the Congress.

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the elections.