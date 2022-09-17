BJP's Manoj Tiwari Attacks Kejriwal-led AAP; Says Delhi Govt ‘drenched In Corruption’

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government is completely drenched in corruption, stated Manoj Tiwari. The BJP MP cited the alleged corruption in the New Liquor policy, the arrest of the state’s Health minister Satyendar Jain and the arrest of MLA Amanatullah Khan. Even the court is not giving them a reprieve, he added. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was speaking to Republic TV's Aishwarya Kapoor at the 'Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan'.

Manoj Tiwari also termed AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as ‘anti-national’ after he was arrested on September 16 in a corruption case. The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) also seized two illegal arms and Rs 24 lakhs in cash from raids conducted at several locations.

‘Even the court is not giving them relief’

Illegal arms are used for the protection of migrants who have been able to enter India from across the border, said Tiwari accusing AAP of working to protect such people, who use arms in all kinds of anti-social activities. “Arvind Kejriwal has full support for these kind of people,” Manoj Tiwari further said.

The BJP MP also raised the arrest of Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain and said, “Even the court is not giving him relief,” and further spoke about the revenue loss to the state because of the Liquor policy. “Where did the ₹ 11,000 Crore go in the Liquor scam? Previously, the state exchequer earned ₹ 329 per bottle and the Liquor vendor got ₹ 33, however, now, Delhi will get ₹ 8.5 and the vendor will earn ₹ 360.”

Image: Republic World