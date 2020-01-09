BJP's Outreach Program: Manoj Tiwari Leads Massive Bike Rally For CAA In Delhi

As a part of its outreach program 'Jan Jagran Abhiyaan', Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari led a massive bike rally on Thursday in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), to dispel misinformation spreading across the country over the law.

Nearly 300 bikers flag marched on the roads of Delhi and shouted slogans for the BJP government, starting from its headquarters in Delhi up to the Mandi House where Gautam Gambhir will be leading the rally ahead. Several other BJP leaders also joined the rally to spread awareness about the contentious law and to curb violent protests in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been carrying out rallies across India to garner the support of people on CAA which has been widely criticized in several parts of the country.

The outreach of the Yogi government

The Uttar Pradesh government held an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During the meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community. On December 22, he had claimed that Opposition parties are provoking Muslims against CAA.

About CAA

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who had arrived in India by December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to escape religious persecution. Opposition parties say the law is against India's Constitution as it makes religion a ground for citizenship.

The country has been witnessing protests against the legislation since its passage in Parliament in December, with protesters arguing that the CAA in combination with other citizenship measures like the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens can be used to discriminate against people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has denied the charges.

