BJP's Manoj Tiwari Slams Rahul Gandhi's "intolerance Claim", Questions His Nationality

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Friday launched a scathing attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter said that he was saddened to see India’s tolerance and acceptance of new ideas “disappearing”. Gandhi while conducting a video conference with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns along the lines of George Floyd protests and India-US ties touted that India was witnessing an intolerance and division along the lines of religion under the name of 'nationalism.'

Speaking to Republic TV, Tiwari accused Gandhi of weakening the foundation of the country, adding that it is questionable when the Congress leader belongs to India. He further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that under him, India is gaining fame all over the world.

"The thinking of people like Rahul Gandhi is going to weaken the foundation of India, whereas the thinking of people like Narendra Modi is going to make India's foundation strong. When Rahul Gandhi speaks, its hard to figure out the country that he is talking about, whether its Pakistan or some other country, because he never speaks about empowering India. The whole country knows that under the strong policy of Narendra Modi, India is gaining fame all over the world." said Manoj Tiwari.

Rahul Gandhi discusses ‘disappearing’ tolerance in India

While the US Diplomat spoke about the need for calm amid the mass protests in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death, drawing inspiration from the Indian traditions and values of peace, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that it was the people who claimed to be 'nationalists' that divide Hindus and Muslims in India along similar lines of division between Whites and African-Americans in the US.

"I feel this division which occurs is tremendously weakening for the country. But the people who do it, portray it as the strength of the country. When you divide Hindus and Muslims and Sikhs in India, you are weakening the structure of the country. The people who do this claim to be nationalists," said Rahul Gandhi.

To this, Nicholas Burns said, "I see strength when democracies like ours go through trials. At least we can do that. You see the rise of authoritarianism in countries such as China and Russia."

'Relationship between India-US transactional'

The Congress leader also raised questions on the relationship between India and the US, claiming that it had become very 'transactional' and 'episodic' in the last few years.

"We see how the partnership between India and the US has become very transactional and episodic during the present times. A relationship that used to be very broad like education, defence, healthcare has narrowed down only to defence,'' the Congress leader added.

