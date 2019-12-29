The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BJP's Manoj Tiwari Slams CM Arvind Kejriwal Over Delhi's Condition

Politics

Manoj Tiwari has slammed the Arvind Kejriwal over poor condition of Delhi and alleged that the Kejriwal government has been adding fuel to the violence

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government over the poor condition of the national capital. Tiwari alleged the Kejriwal government has been adding fuel to the violence which was incited by Congress. Talking about Congress’ opposition to the National Population Register (NPR), Tiwari asked that shouldn’t the poor get better facilities and opportunities? Drawing a parallel to a normal household, he said, “A household has how many people, similarly how many people are in the country so accordingly planning and budgeting can be done, isn’t it! What is the problem then?” 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
PATTINSON STRIKES THRICE
DANISH KANERIA REVEALS BITTER TRUTH
YOGI ADITYANATH SLAMS UP STUDENTS
VETERAN PACER SIDDLE BIDS FAREWELL