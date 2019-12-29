BJP's Manoj Tiwari Slams CM Arvind Kejriwal Over Delhi's Condition

Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government over the poor condition of the national capital. Tiwari alleged the Kejriwal government has been adding fuel to the violence which was incited by Congress. Talking about Congress’ opposition to the National Population Register (NPR), Tiwari asked that shouldn’t the poor get better facilities and opportunities? Drawing a parallel to a normal household, he said, “A household has how many people, similarly how many people are in the country so accordingly planning and budgeting can be done, isn’t it! What is the problem then?”