BJP's Manoj Tiwari Slams Oppn Ahead Of CM Yogi's Swearing-in; 'UP Voted For Development'

As Yogi Adityanath is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of the second consecutive term on March 25, a slew of BJP top brass leaders are invited to the swearing-in ceremony today. Amongst notable names in the list is singer-turned politician Manoj Tiwari. Ahead of CM Yogi's swearing-in ceremony, the BJP leader from Delhi took a swipe at the opposition factions including the Samajwadi Party, that faced drubbing during the recently concluded assembly elections in the state.

Launching a fresh salvo against the opposition, Manoj Tiwari noted that his party had broken several key records as well as overcome certain jinxes. He accused the previous governments of treating Noida as a bad omen and added that the saffron party broke the superstition surrounding Noida. Notably, there is a superstition around Uttar Pradesh politics according to which any CM who visits Noida loses in the next elections. Furthermore, Manoj Tiwari sang his version of Rang de Basanti Chola to laud CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of the commencement of its second innings at Lucknow while speaking to Republic's Aishwarya Kapoor.

Speaking to Republic, Manoj Tiwari said, "This win (UP elections) and the clear mandate from people is an answer to the so-called Political Pundits who believed people vote after looking at the caste. People of UP have risen from caste politics and voted for Vikas (development)."

Earlier, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Manoj Tiwari in his style took a jibe on the opposition Samajwadi Party. The parliamentarian from Delhi alleged that if the opposition would have won the elections, then the state would be under the reign of goons, adding that under CM Yogi's government, there will be no 'Gundaraaj.'

CM Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony

Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term today at 4 p.m. in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda.

The oath-taking ceremony, which will take place at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, is expected to draw over 85,000 attendees. At the venue, a huge stage has been built up, and posters with slogans such as "New UP of New India (Naye Bharat ka Naya UP)" have been placed.

Gujarat, Haryana CMs to attend Yogi's swearing-in ceremony

In addition, at least 12 Chief Ministers are expected to attend the event. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Manipur Chief CMs from the BJP-ruled states of Bihar, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Puducherry, as well as opposition-ruled states, have been invited.

Furthermore, five Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states will attend the ceremony. While BJP has extended an invitation to opposition leaders, SP head Akhilesh Yadav has already stated that he would not attend the event. Aside from that, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Mahants of numerous temples and Maths, industrialists, and actors are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony for the UP Chief Minister.