BJP's Mega Plan Ahead Of 2024 Elections: Crucial Strategy Meeting In Early Week Of July

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated its planning and strategising efforts to secure victories in the upcoming State Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year, while the Lok Sabha elections are set for 2024. The party's grassroots cadres have already begun actively working to connect with workers and encouraging them to spread the word about government schemes through small meetings.

For the first time, the saffron party has devised a blueprint to streamline the entire election process by dividing the workflow into three zones across the country: North, South, and East, top sources in the BJP said. Accordingly, mega meetings have been planned in these regions from July 6th to 8th, where BJP national president JP Nadda and Sangathan Mantri will meet prominent leaders from these areas, the sources added.

Notably, the East Region includes states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman & Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Haryana are included in the North Region.

States and Union Territories included in South Region are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

When and where the meetings will be held?

According to the BJP sources, the meetings are scheduled as follows: the East region meeting on July 6 in Guwahati, the North region meeting on July 7 in Delhi, and the South region meeting on July 8 in Hyderabad. Key leaders from these regions have been called upon to present reports on the ground regarding the party's schemes and public response, sources said, adding that the discussions will focus on the upcoming elections.

During these meetings, state prabharis, presidents, sangathan mantri, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and members of the National Executive will be present, the sources said. This gathering will also serve as a national executive meeting, where leaders from the states will provide suggestions and present ground survey findings.

"The BJP is a party with a very strong cadre, and our members work tirelessly throughout the year. We are not only active during elections. Unlike the opposition, who engage in discussions and meetings a few months before elections with selfish interests, we are a party of the people. Our leaders have already been showcasing the achievements of our government during the past nine years," a top source in the party said.

"The sentiments of the public are always with us, and they recognise the improvements brought about by the Modi regime, including access to subsidised gas, housing for the poor, clean water in villages, better-equipped schools, Ayushman cards for healthcare facilities, improved infrastructure and connectivity, and upgraded railway services. All these projects have been dedicated to the public," he added.

"Party will have a huge victory in Madhya Pradesh, we will come again. In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh also we will win because of Congress' infighting and trust issues of cadre on their high command," the party sources said.