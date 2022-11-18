BJP Holds Mega Showdown Against Rahul Gandhi; Seeks Apology For Insulting Veer Savarkar

The BJP carried out a massive protest against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his insulting remarks against late Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar 'Veer' Savarkar.

The controversy erupted on Thursday when the Wayanad MP during his Bharat Jodo Yatra's Maharashtra leg accused Veer Savarkar of betraying leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

In a massive showdown organised by BJP on Friday morning, the saffron party workers took to the streets of Mumbai and Pune demanding that Rahul Gandhi apologise for his derogatory remark against the freedom fighter. The protesters were seen flashing banners and raising slogans against the Congress leader. As the situation escalated, workers were detained by the police. Notably, BJP is going to carry out multiple protests in several other regions of Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi in the Thane Nagar police station for hurting the sentiments of citizens.

'Rahul Gandhi should read Indian history': Ram Kadam

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP leader Ram Kadam said 'Rahul Gandhi has been insulting our freedom fighter Veer Savarkar time and again. He has been indulging in this intentionally just to hog the limelight. I am not aware of what exactly his intentions are but it is extremely deplorable. He should read his grandmother's letter, where Indira Gandhi mentioned that Savarkar sacrificed his life for this country and no one can forget it. When he doesn't know the history, then he should read about it. Without knowing anything, he has been again and again insulting Savarkar. It is unacceptable and he will have to come forward and apologise".

He further asked, "What about Uddhav Thackeray, as his son Aaditya is hugging the person who is publicly insulting Veer Savarkar? What is this nonsense? When Balasaheb Thackeray was alive he was appalled by Mani Shankar's derogatory remark and openly reacted. On the contaray, powerblinded Uddhav is silent".

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is a complete drama as the leaders who used to raise 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' slogans are part of it. The entire Nation has rejected this yatra," added Ram Kadam.

Veer Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar spoke to Republic and said, "Rahul Gandhi is doing such things time and again, there is for sure a political motive behind it. Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is not working and he knows that if he will make some controversial remark against Savarkar he will get publicity. This is very unfortunate as it is not right to gain publicity and malign the image of a great freedom fighter. I have filed a complaint against him because he has specifically said that Savarkar was getting a pension from the Britishers and he was working for him against the interest of Hindustan. He also called him Britihers' servant which is gross defamation of Savarkar. Whatever Rahul has said there is no evidence for that".

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, "All the patriotic citizens of the country are very angry. This is the childishness and vindictiveness of Rahul Gandhi and the statement that he has made is nothing but frustration and an attempt to garner Muslim votes. These are totally baseless and non-factual allegations. Mamata Gandhi himself in his several letters to the British has referred to them as His Excellency and the most obedient servant, he received a gold medal for serving in the British army, so should we call him a traitor?"