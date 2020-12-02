BJP's Mission To Hide Crimes Against Women In UP Failed: Priyanka Vadra Cites Bhadohi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has repeatedly criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the rise in crimes against women and the alleged lack of action on part of the administration to curb this, with her attempts, facts and motives on occasion also being called into question by the Yogi government.

Citing a gory incident, on Wednesday, Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over an incident where a young woman was burnt alive in the Gopiganj village of Bhadohi district, but a case was allegedly not registered against the accused until a month after.

Attacking the BJP government, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “When the government's aim is only hypocrisy and false propaganda, then the missions will fail. The BJP government's mission to cover the rising crimes against women in UP has failed.” “A girl was set afire and the case is being filed after one month. Crimes are increasing,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Woman set ablaze in UP's Bhadohi

In UP’s Gopiganj village, a 21-year-old woman was burnt alive, allegedly by her neighbours on October 23. According to the police, five people barged into her house at night and set her afire by sprinkling kerosene on her and fled after locking the room.

On hearing the cries of the woman, the locals took her to a hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment, Station House Officer KK Singh said, adding that she has suffered 50 per cent burn injuries. The accused would visit the victim in the hospital and threaten her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone, the police said.

The victim told her father about the incident when he arrived in UP on November 27 from Mumbai, where he works. An FIR has been lodged against the accused and efforts are on to nab them, Singh said. The woman's condition is stable, he said, adding that an investigation is on.

