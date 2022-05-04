BJP's Mohit Kamboj Backs Raj Thackeray's Call; 'Ready To Go To Jail For My Religion'

Maharashtra BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has expressed his vociferous support to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum, saying that he was 'ready to go to jail' for his religion. Taking to Twitter, Mohit Kamboj asserted that he stood by Thackeray's views on the loudspeaker and was proud to be a Hindu.

"If I have to go to jail for my religion then I am ready! My support is with Raj Thackeray Ji in the matter of Bhonge! Say with pride that we are Hindus ! We are one! Jai Shree Ram!" he wrote.

अगर अपने धर्म के लिए जेल जाना पड़े तो मैं तैयार हूँ !



भोंगे विषय में मेरा समर्थन राज ठाकरे जी के साथ है !



गर्व से कहो हम हिन्दू है ! हम एक हैं ! जय श्री राम ! — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) May 3, 2022

A day before Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker deadline, a political storm erupted in Maharashtra today after the Aurangabad Police filed an FIR against him and organisers of the MNS rally, that was held on May 1. As per the FIR copy accessed by Republic Media Network, the police have booked the MNS president over certain 'objectionable statements' made by him during his speech. During the rally, Raj Thackeray had allegedly appealed to shut down loudspeakers by May 4 or face the 'power of the people of Maharashtra'.

The situation worsened after the Sangli Police requested the Mumbai Police to implement a non-bailable warrant against him in a 2008 case. Several MNS leaders from Pune, to Nagpur to Navi Mumbai have been taken into preemptive detention ahead of the D-day. Heavy deployment has been witnessed outside the MNS chief's Dadar residence all day.

Raj Thackeray reiterates May 4 ultimatum

Refusing to bow down to the legal action, Raj Thackeray issued a lengthy statement in the evening, where he reiterated his May 4 ultimatum over loudspeakers. The MNS chief backed his previous call to take down the loudspeakers and stated that if the same is not done by May 4, then people should play Hanuman Chalisa wherever loudspeakers are used.

He also took a potshot at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reminding him of late Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray's words. "I appeal to CM of Maharashtra that years ago, Shivsena Chief Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray had stated that 'all loudspeakers need to silenced'..." he wrote.

"Are you going to listen to this? Or are you going to follow what non-religious Sharad Pawar who is responsible to keep you in power?" questioned the MNS chief.

Appeal to all pic.twitter.com/ptN8sLUA8Z — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) May 3, 2022

