BJP's Mohit Kamboj Meets Mumbai CP To Register FIR Against Attack Near Matoshree

In the aftermath of the shocking attack against him, Maharashtra BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Saturday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Panday. A delegation of BJP MPs and MLAs accompanied Kamboj to file an FIR against those responsible for the incident.

Mohit Kamboj's car was allegedly attacked by a huge mob near Matoshree in Mumbai's Bandra on Friday. The incident took place when Kamboj was returning from a private program at night. As soon as he reached Bandra's Kalanagar, near CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Shiv Sena workers allegedly tried to stop his car from moving and attacked it.

Met Mumbai CP Sanjay Panday With BJP MP & MLA Delegation To Register fIR Agaisnt People Who Have Attack Me Yesterday ! pic.twitter.com/d02vEh7sD5 — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya - मोहित कंबोज भारतीय (@mohitbharatiya_) April 23, 2022

Mohit Kamboj attacked near 'Matoshree' in Mumbai

Taking to Twitter, Mohit Kamboj shared images of his car after the attack. The visuals indicated how window panes and handles of Kamboj's car were broken. Narrating the entire incident, Kamboj said, "I had gone to a wedding and was returning. At the Kalanagar junction when my car stopped at the signal, a mob attacked me. They broke my car's windows and handles and damaged the vehicle. I could not understand what was happening. I was sitting inside. And looking at such a huge mob attacking my car, I could not believe what was happening."

Ultimately, the Mumbai Police personnel rescued Mohit Kamboj's car and allowed the leader to pass through safely. Thanking the police for their presence of mind, the BJP leader revealed that the officers reigned in control of the chaos. He also slammed the MVA administration for attempting to 'threaten' him and demanded strict action against those responsible for the attack.

"Will opposition leaders who expose corruption get attacked like this? It is condemnable and there should be action taken. Mumbai Police should investigate this. If this is the Thackeray government's way of threatening us, then we will not be scared. We will continue our fight with greater force," he said.

"Listen carefully, world. Don't cast an evil eye on us. I will not bow down, won't stop, will not be afraid, and won't get tired. We are soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Will continue to fight against your corruption," tweeted the BJP leader, shortly after the attack.