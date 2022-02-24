BJP's Mohit Kamboj Slapped With FIR For Brandishing Sword In Public On Nawab Malik Arrest

In a key development after the arrest of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik by the ED, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj. As per the police, Kamboj brandished a sword in public at his building in Mumbai and also violated COVID-19 norms by gathering many persons at the spot from 6.15-6.30 pm on Wednesday. Sources revealed that Kamboj was celebrating with party workers after the NCP leaders was taken into custody. He was booked under Sections 188 and 268 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 37(1)(c) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Here is a copy of the FIR against Mohit Kamboj:

Nawab Malik under ED lens

At about 7 am on Wednesday, a team of ED officials reached Nawab Malik's residence and accompanied him to its Mumbai office for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the activities of the underworld, terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He was arrested at 2.45 pm after the agency alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. As per sources, the NCP leader was not cooperating with the probe. Coming out of the ED office, he said, "We will fight but we will not be scared. We will fight and win. Will win, won't bow down".

After his arrest by the ED on January 18, Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping the high valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai. The central agency alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla whose present market value is Rs.300 crore was usurped by Nawab Malik through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd.- a company purportedly owned by his family members. As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.