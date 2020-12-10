BJP's Mukul Roy Shows Injury Sustained During Attack On Nadda's Convoy, Slams Mamata Govt

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy on Thursday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for the attack on party chief JP Nadda's convoy. On Twitter, Roy shared pictures of his own injuries caused to bricks being thrown at the car in which he was travelling. Banerjee's ex-aide asserted that he was ready to make any kind of sacrifice to restore democracy in the state. Maintaining that TMC had created an atmosphere of 'Jungle Raj' in West Bengal, the gave a call to throw out the "blood-thirsty" ruling party during the 2021 Assembly election.

We are living in a Jungle Raaj run by the anarchic TMC. We were attacked en route the organizational event in Diamond Harbour, West Bengal.



If blood is what I need to give for restoring democracy in WB, I would do it.

Throw blood-thirsty TMC out of Nabanna. #AarNoiAnnay pic.twitter.com/Li1QKOos8P — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) December 10, 2020

Attack on JP Nadda's convoy

The BJP president's convoy came under attack by alleged TMC supporters when he was on the way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers. While Nadda escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in him getting injured. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too received injuries. Incidentally, the WB CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to the media, Ghosh stated, "When we were on our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji''s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC". Subsequently, Nadda addressed the public meeting and alleged that the state had slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj". According to him, this showed the plight of common party workers in the state and asserted that the days of the Banerjee-led government are numbered.

BJP's campaign for West Bengal

BJP chief JP Nadda's two-day visit to WB assumes significance in the lead up to the high-stakes Assembly election due in April-May 2021. The party is looking to make major inroads in the state buoyed by its win in 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election. As per the recent reshuffle, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is BJP's in-charge of the state while IT cell head Amit Malviya and Arvind Menon have been appointed as co-in-charge.

Additionally, the BJP top brass has put Sunil Deodhar, Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautam, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar in-charge of the North Bengal, Rarh Banga (south-western districts), Nabadwip, Midnapore and Kolkata organizational zones. Both Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have predicted that BJP will win more than 200 seats in the 294-member WB Assembly. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee has also launched an all-out offensive against BJP in a bid to retain power.

