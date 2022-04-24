BJP's Mumbai Delegation To Meet Union Home Secy Over Attack Against Kirit Somaiya

A Mumbai delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet Union Home Secretary in New Delhi on Monday in connection with the alleged attack on Kirit Somaiya. The delegation is likely to request action against police officers who failed to perform their duty.

On Saturday night, some supporters of Shiv Sena allegedly hurled footwear and water bottles at BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's vehicle when he was leaving Khar police station in Mumbai.

Somaiya had gone to the police station to meet the arrested couple MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, whose earlier call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres.

Maha people feel Prez rule should be imposed: BJP leader Fadnavis

In view of the attack on former MP Somaiya, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the people of Maharashtra feel there should be President's rule in the state.

"We will take up with the Union home secretary the issue of Mumbai police's failure to protect Somaiya, who enjoys 'Z' category security cover. Either the Mumbai police indirectly supported the act (of attack on Somaiya's car) or they have become inefficient to take any step against the attackers," Fadnavis said.

He further added that the current performance of the Mumbai Police is highly embarrassing. "Considering the present scenario, citizens of Maharashtra feel there should be President's rule in the state. The BJP will not demand it as we are ready to fight back in any situation. It is the governor's prerogative to seek the President's rule."

Union minister Narayan Rane also claimed that there is no law and order in the state but complete chaos. "Those who are in power are creating this chaos. Shiv Sena workers in connivance with the police force are taking revenge on their opponents. It is necessary to impose the President's rule in Maharashtra," he said.