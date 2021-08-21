BJP's Muralidhar Rao Accuses Telangana Government Of Backing AIMIM To Support Taliban

On Friday, August 21, BJP Leader P. Muralidhar Rao accused the TRS-led Telangana Government of "completely aligning" with the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to "support the Taliban in Afghanistan", warning of its repercussions in the state.

Warning TRS of its repercussions on the state, Rao told ANI, "Telangana Government has completely aligned with All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to support the Taliban in Afghanistan. This will have negative consequences in Telangana".

Rao added, "Telangana had been misruled for 7 years by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. People in Telangana are facing a lot of problems. He has turned Telangana into a democratic deficit state and has also failed to implement welfare programs in the state. He said more than 1,90,000 posts are vacant and not recruiting. Also, in terms of irrigation, the southern parts of Telangana are facing problems."

The BJP leader said that to overcome the problems of the people of Telangana, the BJP is conducting Padayatra to "mobilize people's opinion to pull this government out."

He added, "With this government, Telangana has witnessed no progress. This will be our message to people in the Padayatra".

BJP's padayatra

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take up padayatra on August 24 after performing puja at Bhagyalakshmi temple, Charminar. Speaking on the Padayatra event, Sanjay had said that the BJP would create history in the State with this approach.

On August 7, a preparatory meeting was held at the Barkatpura BJP office where the party formed various committees for making the padayatra successful. The committees include route map, media, social media, food, lodging, protocol, publicity, cultural, medical, security, and others with in-charges.

Earlier at the meeting, Sanjay had said that the party allowed only 20 members from each district to take part in the padayatra. The leaders who were experienced and who could dedicate their entire time would be allowed to take part in the padayatra.

Sanjay had informed, "The main aim of the padayatra is to know the problems of people, expose the failures of the government and to end the corrupt and family rule of KCR and to bring BJP into power in Telangana".

Telangana man stranded in Kabul

A 44-year-old man, Bommana Rajanna, from Telangana's Mancherial district is one such person who remains stranded in Kabul. His family has requested the Government of India to bring him home safely.

Rajanna's daughter informed that her father went to Kabul on 7 August and was supposed to come back by 18 August. However, as flights got cancelled Rajanna couldn't make it home and is currently awaiting evacuation.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)