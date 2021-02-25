BJP's Nadda Launches 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' For Manifesto Suggestions; Adds Digital Raths

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda arrived in the state to launch the campaign along with an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal. He said suggestion boxes and digital raths (vehicle) will be used to collect suggestions of the people ahead of Assembly elections in the state. BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh and the party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present on the occasion. Before the start of the event, Actor Payel Sarkar joined the party.

JP Nadda tweeted, "Launched the Lokkho Sonar Bangla campaign in Kolkata, West Bengal today. Through this campaign, I welcome the valuable suggestions and ideas of the enlightened people of Bengal. Our resolution is to make Bengal development-oriented and corruption-free."

At the launch of Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing, Nadda said that BJP is making efforts to work towards making 'Sonar Bangla', with the inclusion of great leaders in Bengal's history.

We're making efforts to work towards making 'Sonar Bangla', with inclusion of contributions of Swami Vivekanand, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in prestigious history of WB: BJP chief pic.twitter.com/hF1PZUmMJg — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Nadda added that this campaign will help them to understand the aspirations and wishes of the people of Bengal.

"Through this campaign, we are putting in the effort to understand how the people of Bengal thinks and how they can contribute in making Sonar Bangla. We want to include their aspirations and wishes. People of Bengal know how Sonar Bangla can be realised. Hence, we have to include them and their ideas in achieving this objective," he said.

The BJP President said that this campaign will go on from 3rd to 20th March in every Vidhan Sabha constituency and 2 crore suggestions will be taken.

We'll accept over 2 crore suggestions from people. We'll make available approx 30,000 suggestion boxes across WB. Around 100 boxes will be kept in 294 assembly constituencies. Our workers will go from door to door with 50 boxes &50 will be placed at strategic locations: BJP chief pic.twitter.com/ydHsBsUKn8 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Nadda further said that LED rath will be launched and for every constituency, there will be one LED rath. He also shared a Whatsapp number.

"Similarly, I am launching LED raths. For every constituency, there will be one LED rath. In that, we will also fulfil the requirement of giving suggestions digitally. Our miss call number will be 9727294294. On this mobile number, one can give miss call and give suggestion. On this number Whatsapp message can be sent so that we can get their suggestion," the BJP president said.

West Bengal: BJP national president JP Nadda launches LED vehicles that will carry the suggestion boxes for people to drop in their suggestions. pic.twitter.com/2AwI1CmPzO — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Nadda stated that there are around 10 crore farmers in the country, of these around 73 lakhs are in Bengal itself. Seven installments of 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' have already been released but the farmers of Bengal have remained deprived of it.

"The Prime Minister has said we will provide the previous installments and when our government is formed in Bengal, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be launched here and 73 lakh farmers of the state will be benefitted," he said.

