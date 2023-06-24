BJP’s Nalin Kateel Resigns As K'taka State Chief Taking Responsibility For Poll Defeat

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday submitted his resignation from the post of Karnataka BJP state president. As per the sources, Kateel resigned taking moral responsibility for the defeat of the party in the Karnataka Assembly elections that took place in May 2023. "My two-year term as state president of the BJP has come to a close. I have resigned on this account too," he said.

Submitting his resignation, Kateel said, “I have sent what I had to. The decision now lies in the hands of the party High Command.”

Kateel’s decision to resign from the post came after BJP lost its power in the southern state to Congress. Winning 136 seats in the 224-member Assembly, the grand old party claimed victory in Karnataka by restricting the saffron camp to just 65 seats.

Who is Nalin Kumar Kateel?

Nalin Kumar Kateel, the state president of the BJP in Karnataka, is one of the important names in state politics. Notably, the sitting MP of Dakshin Kanna constituency often grabs the headlines for making controversial statements stirring controversies. From his ‘prioritise love jihad’ statement to ‘Congress responsible for coronavirus’, the parliamentarian stoked controversy several times ahead of the elections.

Kateel received sharp criticism when he called Congress scion Rahul Gandhi a ‘drug addict’. His statement came barely weeks after he called Siddaramaiah a ‘terrorist’. His remarks against Siddaramaiah came when he targeted the RSS and equated it to the Taliban.