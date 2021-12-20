BJP's Nalin Kohli Reacts To Jaya Bachchan's Outburst In RS; Mentions 'personal Angle'

After Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan lost her cool at the Government in Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday reacted to the same. Referring to Bachchan as a senior leader, the saffron party's Nalin Kohli added that if she uses 'that kind of language' and 'personalises the debate' at the Parliament floor, then people will be intrigued and will be asking questions.

"They will ask if there is some personal angle in this sudden outburst," said Nalin Kohli.

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool at the Rajya Sabha claiming that a personal attack was made against her. The 73-year-old cursed her fellow Parliamentarians, who she accused of making the attack, and said, that 'if the attitude continues, then bad days were near for him'.

"Bad days are near," she reiterated, targetting the treasury bench as a whole. The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned thereafter, as the Opposition ruckus got fierce.

Jaya Bachchan's statement comes on the same day her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Panama Papers leak case. The Panama Papers case pertains to leaked documents that point towards fraud and tax evasion by many individuals and corporate entities across the world. Many Indian celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were named in this paper leak case.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before ED, grilled for 5 hours

After five hours of interrogation in connection with 'The Panama Papers' case, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday left the Enforcement Directorate's office. Dressed in black, with shades on, the former Miss World was seen leaving the ED office at around 7:15 pm. She had come to the office at around 2:00 pm, as per sources.

'The Panama Papers' case, which has been in the news since 2017, is being investigated by a multi-agency Special Investigation Team (SIT). The team consists of officials from the Enforcement Directorate, Income-Tax, as well as other authorities.

Under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, summons were issued to Aishwarya. There was summons issued to the actor earlier too under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 but she could not appear and sought dates at least two times.

Image: ANI/RajyaSabha