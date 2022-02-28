BJP's Nalin Kohli Slams Rahul Gandhi For Politicising India's Evac Mission In Ukraine

BJP Spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Monday, February 28, attacked Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi for politicisng the Indian government's mission to safely evacuate nationals from Ukraine. Nalin Kohli informed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stranded students are brought back from the war-hit country as Russia continues military operations.

The BJP leader said, "Rahul Gandhi politicises everything. It would be better if he followed the news regarding the Indian government's efforts in evacuating citizens from Ukraine".

This comes after Rahul Gandhi shared videos where forces of Romania and Poland were seen kicking and beating stranded Indian students, girls and boys alike, and said the Government must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families.

My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this.



GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families.



We can’t abandon our own people. pic.twitter.com/MVzOPWIm8D — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 28, 2022

Nalin Kohli stated, "Under PM Modi's leadership, we are evacuating Indian students from Ukraine. Cabinet Ministers, embassies are working actively to bring back students from Ukraine".

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress leader had written to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar urging him to assist Indian students stranded in Ukraine. He mentioned that many students stuck in the war-hit country belonged to his Wayanad parliamentary constituency.

Stranded Indian nationals return home

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a meeting over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and further decided to send four Union Ministers to Poland and Romania to oversee the evacuation process. It is learned that Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri, Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia, and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General V K Singh are the ministers who will soon leave as special envoys of the Indian government.

India began the evacuation of its stranded citizens with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, carrying 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday, February 26. So far, five special flights of Air India have safely returned carrying over 1,000 nationals from Ukraine.

The officials informed that the second evacuation flight, AI1942, bringing back 250 Indian citizens, landed at the Delhi airport at around 2.45 a.m. on Sunday, the officials said. The third flight, AI1940, of Operation Ganga, carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary), landed in Delhi. The fourth evacuation flight left from Bucharest (Romania) and brought 198 Indian nationals to Delhi. Air India's fifth evacuation flight came from the Romanian capital Bucharest to Delhi on Monday morning carrying 249 stranded Indian nationals.

