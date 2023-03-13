BJP's Nalin Slams Congress After PM Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi Over Anti-India Rant

BJP leader Nalin Kohli takes on Congress leaders Kamru Chaudhary and Rashid Alvi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over his anti-India rant made on foreign soil.

The BJP leader, while talking exclusively to Republic said, that during the Congress-led UPA rule at the Centre, the central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were not allowed to act, since the government wanted to protect its leaders, involved in looting the country's money and committing scams after scams.

Kohli was responding to the allegations made by senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi, who alleged that during their tenure at the Centre only 112 raids were conducted across the country by the central agencies, but in past 8 years over 3012 raids have taken place across the country and most of them against opposition leaders.

In response to the allegations of Alvi, the BJP leader hit out at him by saying that it's very clear from the fact that a government which was based on corruption, which was indulged in looting country's money and committing scams after scams, didn't allow these central agencies to act against their own corrupt leaders. The then government was trying to protect them.

Now, the agencies are investigating all those scams and taking actions against those found involved in them.

On the allegations of both Congress leaders Kamru Chaudhary and Rashid Alvi that democracy is under attack in India and that there is no freedom of speech in the country for the opposition leaders, Kohli reacted by saying that the real attack on democracy was when Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister implemented 'Emergency' in the country, jailed leaders for no reason and suppressed freedom of speech for real. He said, "The Congress must not forget the slogan raised by them in the country, that 'Indira is India and India is Indira'."

He further said, "These opposition leaders say that there is no freedom of speech in the country, but meanwhile, they went on to raise questions on the country's democracy on foreign soil. They accuse the Prime Minister of false allegations."

"Rahul Gandhi chose to make such comments and tried giving a bad name to the Indian democracy in foreign countries, because he has been rejected one after the other by the people of the country in India. Congress politics has been damaged severely and that has been proved in elections one after the other. This is why Rahul Gandhi feels to reaching out to the audience on the foreign soil, as he feels Indian audiences will not listen to him. Voters in the country are no longer interested in entertaining him," said Kohli.