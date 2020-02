BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the Congress party for criticizing the Union Budget 2020 presented on Saturday by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Naqvi categorically mentioned that Congress leaders don't understand that 'B' stands for 'Budget' but they clearly understand that 'B' is for 'Bashing'. "This party will never understand the perfect, people-friendly, progressive and practical budget as they only understand 'B'- for bashing," Naqvi said.