BJP's Narasimha Rao Attacks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Over Her "saffron" Remark, Seeks Apology

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao slammed the Congress party over their repeated attempts to "malign" the Hindu religion. He also reminded Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to study what Hindu religion actually is before giving her expert comments on what Hindusim stands for. Taking a dig at the UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the alleged "atrocities" perpetrated on people by the state police, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a press conference in Lucknow said, "Saffron denoted Hinduism, not violence,'' .

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is following her mother Sonia Gandhi's script and directions of trying to malign and tarnish the thousands of years old Hindu religion by attaching labels like "saffron terror" and "Hindu terror" to it. Does she not know it? Before lecturing on Hinduism, apologize for your "saffron terror remarks. We (BJP) stand for Hinduism, Congress stands for spreading doubt about the intentions of Hindus and Hinduism," said the BJP leader.

Yogi Adityanath slams Priyanka

Responding to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's indirect jibe at him, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her ‘Saffron’ remark. The official Twitter account of Yogi Adityanath’s office stated that the CM had sacrificed everything to adorn the saffron dress for the service of the people. Moreover, it was stressed that the saffron dress represented the welfare of people and the development of the nation.

Yogi Adityanath on Lucknow violence

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's saffron jibe was aimed at Yogi Adityanath's 'revenge' comment. On December 19, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that those responsible for the violence had been identified. He added that 'revenge will be taken from them' and that their properties will be seized and auctioned to compensate. His government has since then issued notice to 498 'vandals' and soon the police will identify the protesters and recover the losses from them.

