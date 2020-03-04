Amid Political Turmoil In MP, BJP's Narottam Mishra Claims '15-20 Cong MLAs Are In Touch'

BJP MLA Narottam Mishra on Wednesday made a sensational claim that 15-20 legislators of Congress in Madhya Pradesh were in touch with him. Maintaining that Digvijaya Singh was making farfetched claims of horse-trading, he asserted that the Madhya Pradesh government would collapse under the weight of its own contradictions. Moreover, he mentioned that the dissatisfaction of Congress MLAs was increasing. Also, he accused MP CM Kamal Nath and his Cabinet colleagues of indulging in corruption.

Narottam Mishra remarked, “There is a stampede-like situation in Congress. This government will collapse under the weight of its own contradictions. That’s why Digvijaya Singh is making a mountain out of a molehill. As far as I am concerned, MLAs are in touch with me. The work sought by the Congress MLAs is not carried out. From the Chief Minister to the ministers, they are mired in corruption. There are 4 transfers daily. If the work of the MLAs is not carried out, then dissatisfaction increases. They are accountable to the people. People contact. 15-20 MLAs are in touch with me.”

On being asked about the possibility of BJP forming the government, he responded, “When the government collapses under the weight of its own contradictions, we will take a call. First, it should fall, why should we make it fall? There is no sting of Rs.25-35 crore being offered. Only Digvijaya Singh is saying this. This is an attempt to change the subject.”

Kamal Nath government in trouble?

On Tuesday, 8-10 MLAs of the ruling coalition of Madhya Pradesh were allegedly held in a Gurugram hotel by BJP leaders against their will. Subsequently, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari alleged that former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the mastermind of the alleged horse-trading operation. Additionally, he accused Narottam Mishra of forcibly dragging away one MLA at the Gurugram hotel on Tuesday night.

Top sources told Republic TV that 4 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs have reached Bengaluru from the national capital. 6 more MLAs from the ruling coalition in Madhya Pradesh are expected to reach the capital of Karnataka later in the day. As per sources, 14 MLAs are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government.

