BJP's Narottam Mishra Makes Big Claim Ahead Of Bengal Polls: 'More TMC MLAs Will Join Us'

As the poll battle intensifies in West Bengal, BJP's Narottam Mishra on Friday said that many MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress are in contact with the saffron party. He reiterated ex-BJP chief Amit Shah's statement that when the election will arrive, Mamata Banerjee and her family will be the only ones left in Trinamool. Mishra also exuded confidence that BJP will win and CM Mamata will lose in the upcoming polls, just like Sheila Dikshit lost in Delhi after years of rule. He also said that Suvendu Adhikari, who was Mamata's right-hand man earlier, has exposed the party and has now declared that he will defeat CM Mamata.

READ | Mamata Banerjee threatens 'Will send people disturb BJP meetings" amid TMC-BJP clashes

READ | TMC Slams 'Mir Zafar' Suvendu; Says 'Bengal Won't Forgive Traitors Who Praise Godse'

Trinamool vs BJP in West Bengal

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda.

The BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, while the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

READ | 'Shoot The Traitors' Chants Swapped In Bengal; After TMC, Now Heard At Suvendu's BJP Rally

READ | TMC counters Nadda's visit with actor Soham's rally; big row over Chaitanya Mahaprabhu