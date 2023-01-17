BJP’s National Executive Meeting Concludes: Here Are The Key Decisions Taken

With the conclusion of the Day 2 of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Executive meeting, the saffron party on Tuesday took several key decisions in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in at least nine states across the country and the 2024 general elections.

In efforts to deliberate the roadmap for the upcoming polls, the Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah in a big announcement stated JP Nadda will stay the national president of the party till June 2024.

Key decisions taken in the BJP Executive meet:

JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 general elections

Informing about the party’s decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive unanimously decided to extend party president JP Nadda’s term till June 2024.

“I am confident that under the leadership of Modi ji and Nadda ji, BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2024 and once again Modi ji will lead the nation as the Prime Minister,” BJP leader and Union minister Amit Shah was quoted as saying.

State presidents of BJP will not be changed

According to sources, it has been learnt that the party’s national executive on the Day 2 of the meeting decided that state presidents of the party where elections are scheduled to take place in coming months will remain the same and changes will not be made.

BJP passes socio-economic resolution

BJP on Tuesday successfully passed the socio-economic resolution during the second day of the executive meeting, sources revealed. Apart from passing the crucial resolution during the executive meeting, the party also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

The development came days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Tripura announced that the grand Ram Mandir will be ready by January 1, 2024.

9-point political resolution

During Day 1 of the BJP’s National Executive meeting, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday proposed a nine-point political resolution that highlighted several instances accusing the opposition parties of running a negative campaign against the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is important to note that the resolution was supported by other party leaders, including Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Karnataka's state minister Govind Karjol.