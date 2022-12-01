BJP's Navsari Candidate Allegedly Attacked As Gujarat Goes To Poll; Investigation On

As Gujarat goes to poll in its first phase of voting, BJP candidate Piyush Bhai Patel on Thursday alleged that he was attacked by unknown persons in Jhari village in the early morning hours. The BJP leader is contesting the Gujarat Assembly elections from Navsari. Following the attack, the BJP leader was admitted to the hospital.

Nearly four to five vehicles were also damaged with their windows broken. As per the police, an investigation has been launched into the matter.

"Navsari BJP candidate Piyush Bhai Patel has alleged that he was attacked by unknown persons in Jhari village today. Four to five vehicles were also damaged in the incident. Investigation is underway," SP Navsari was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Gujarat | Navsari BJP candidate Piyush Bhai Patel has alleged that he was attacked by unknown persons in Jhari village in the early morning hours today; 4-5 vehicles were also damaged in the incident. Investigation underway: SP Navsari pic.twitter.com/WTIAaV1fli — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

Notably, BJP candidate Piyush Bhai Patel was attacked before the voting for Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections started. Navsari is among the 89 constituencies which are witnessing polling on Thursday. The polling is currently taking place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

PM Modi tears into Congress

Addressing a rally at Bodeli in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur for the second phase of the Assembly elections, PM Modi stated that the people of Gujarat have decided to put their faith in the BJP government to speed up the development work in the state. "In a democracy, the people are the high command. People’s aspirations and expectations are commands to me," he said.

Lashing out at Congress, PM Modi said, "For years, decades, Congress has been saying only one thing ‘Garibi Hatao’. Congress’ only work is to give promises, make slogans, and put dirt in people’s eyes. This is why, poverty did not go away, but it grew. They did not fulfill the basic needs of the common man. Under Congress’ rule, our poor and tribals became reclusive. They did the nationalisation of the banks but never opened their doors to the poor."