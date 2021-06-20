BJP's New Entrant In Goa Represents Party's 'bag Culture': Congress' Amarnath Panjikar

The Goa Congress on Sunday said that the new BJP entrant Urfan Mulla in the State is a representation of the party's 'bag culture' with which it forms new 'illegitimate' governments in different States.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar said, “The whole Goa knows the bag culture of Bharatiya Janata Party by which they import MLAs from other political parties to form illegitimate governments in many states. The statement by Urfan Mulla who is the new entrant in BJP is the direct reflection of the Bag Culture in the party with a difference.”

The statement was a reply to Urfan Mulla’s allegation against the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Dinesh Rao’s visit to Goa.

Amarnath Panjikar went on saying, “What the new entrant in BJP has spoken is a direct reflection of what is going on in the BJP. This Urfan Mulla must have been used by the BJP functionaries in Goa to carry the Bags collected by BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh during his recent visit and hence must have learned of the Bag Culture in BJP”.

Amarnath extended his questions and said that people of Goa want to know from Urfan Mulla that how many bags he has carried of BJP General Secretary BL Santos, and how many bags were presented to each imported MLA by BJP to stabilise the defective government represented by Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant.

Citing the questions raised at Congress Presiden Girish Chodankar, Amarnath said, “The new entrant in BJP Urfan Mulla has no business in questioning Congress President Girish Chodankar on alliance with other political parties. He should ask his own party president Sadanand Shet Tanawade whether BJP will do booth-licking of MLA Sudin Davlikar to have an alliance with MGP as suggested by their own Union Minister Shripad Naik. He must ask his Organisational Secretary Sathis Dhond whether the then imported MLAs will be given tickets by the BJP and allowed to contest on lotus symbol.”

Amarnath further said that the Congress party is well aware of its future, and it does not require to give any explanation to BJP’s imported spokesperson. He asserted that AICC in-charge Dinesh Rao is a dedicated and loyal office-bearer and he serves the party with honesty and integrity. Amarnath stated that Congress condemns the irresponsible statement made by new BJP entrant Mulla and demands an apology.

Adding to the feud, the Goa Congress leader also said, “The statement of Mulla has also exposed intellectual bankruptcy of the BJP. They have no credible faces in the party to appoint as spokespersons and are dependent on this ‘Babloo’ who has an empty brain and loud mouth.’”

Input from ANI, Image Source- @MullaUrfan/@Amarnathaldona-Twitter