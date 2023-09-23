BJP's Nishikant Dubey Defends Fellow MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Says Danish Ali Equally Guilty

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, on September 23, addressed a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla explaining to him what preceded Ramesh Bidhuri's 'outburst' in the lower house against BSP MP Danish Ali. In his letter, Dubey acknowledged 'unsavory remarks' by Bidhuri, and presented a 'second-to-second development' in the lower, house which led to the BJP MP making the distasteful remarks.

During a discussion in the Lok Sabha over Chandrayaan-3's success on September 21, Bidhuri called Ali a 'terrorist' among other things, for which he is now facing nationwide condemnation.

Dubey defends fellow MP, turns it on Ali

While a show cause notice was issued to Bidhuri for his remarks against Ali, Dubey has come out in his defence and said that the words uttered by Bidhuri were a result of Ali's 'running commentary.'

"The fact remains that during the entire speech of Shri Bidhuri, Shri Danish Ali, Member of Parliament indulged in a ‘running commentary’ and also made unsavory remarks towards one and all to cause hindrance to Shri Bidhuri and also to instigate him to ‘lose his calm and composure’ and not able to express his views in the House," Dubey wrote in his letter.

Dubey also accused Ali of calling PM Narendra Modi 'neech' which, according to him, was also a reason for Bidhuri to 'lose his calm.'

"This statement (against PM Modi) made by Shri Danish Ali, I think, was more than enough for any patriotic public representative to ‘lose his calm’ and fall into his trap by uttering unsavory words. It is also very unfortunate that the entire media has also not gone into these minute pre-mortem details, wherein, Shri Danish Ali was instrumental in uttering similar unsavory words against our Honourable Prime Minister," Dubey said.

Further acknowledging the 'inappropriate' behaviour by Bidhuri, Dubey said that the BSP MP also played an 'instrumental' role in uttering "highly deplorable and unpardonable words against PM Modi." He also cited several such examples in the past by TMC and DMK MPs who denied Hinduism as a religion.

"I, therefore, request you to constitute an ‘Inquiry Committee’ to investigate the utterances made by various members during the said discussion and also to inquire the extent of culpability of various other members of Parliament in instigating our citizens by way of their comments made in the House by taking the shelter of Article 105 of our Constitution," Dubey said.