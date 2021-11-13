BJP's Nitesh Rane Labels Raza Academy A 'terrorist Organisation' After Nanded Violence

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane on Saturday attacked the Raza Academy, a Sufi organisation that promotes Islamic beliefs through publications and research, for organising a sit-in protest in Maharashtra's Nanded district over the Tripura violence. Rane alleged that Raza Academy is a 'terrorist organisation' responsible for "violence and riots in different parts of Maharashtra."

A major scuffle involving stone-pelting was reported in Nashik, Amravati and Nanded districts of Maharashtra on Friday amid the Raza Academy's protests. Two policemen were injured in the incident, informed police.

The BJP leader slammed the state government for keeping mum even as "Raza Academy disrupts and breaks the rules every time." Rane demanded that the Maharashtra government ban Raza Academy. Moreover, he threatened to "finish the Raza Academy" if the state government fails to ban them.

This terrorist organisation Raza academy is behind all the violonce and riots in different parts of Maharashtra!

Every time they disrupt n break all the rules n Gov sits and watches..

Either the Gov bans them or we have to finish them in the interest of Maharashtra! — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) November 13, 2021

Protests in Nanded over Tripura violence

Nitesh Rane's remarks come after incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati amid protests that were staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Pramod Kumar Shewale, Superintendent of Police informed that some youth were going towards mixed residential areas after which they were stopped by the police. Following this, they pelted stones and the police used force to disperse them. Shewale also said that the police are registering offences that took place in the district.

"A sit-in protest was organised by Raza Academy in Nanded. Some youth were going towards mixed residential areas, police stopped them following which they pelted stones. Police used force to disperse them. It happened at three to four locations in the city," he said "Currently it is peaceful in Nanded. I request people to not believe in rumours. Seven to eight police officials were injured," he added.

Meanwhile, Tripura Inspector General (IG), Law and Order in-charge, Saurabh Tripathi earlier said that fake photos and videos were being widely circulated on social media depicting the violence at Panisagar in Tripura, adding that these were being spread by some 'anti-national' and 'disturbing' elements.

"No fire incident took place at any mosque in Tripura. The police have registered specific complaints and started probing on whatever had happened. And, regarding the malicious campaign in social media, cases were also registered," he said

(With inputs from ANI)