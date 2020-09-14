Disha Salian Death Case: BJP's Nitesh Rane Raises Questions On Postmortem Report

Making massive revelations while speaking to Republic TV, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has claimed that there is a 'straight-forward' link between Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rane said that there is a very 'suspicious way' things started unveiling after June 8. Disha Salian allegedly fell from the 14th floor of Malad highrise on June 8, days after which Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence.

Speaking to Republic TV on Monday, Rane said, "You have to understand that there are very straight-forward evidence or a straight-forward link. And, there is a very suspicious way things have started unveiling after June 8th which led to the 13th. If you see, Disha Salian did not stay with her parents, but, in a live-in relationship with a guy called Rohan Rai."

'Why is he not in the picture?'

Raising questions on Rohan Rai, Rane said, "Coincidentally, on June 9th, Rohan Rai and his friends were co-ordinating on Disha's funeral. Now if you look at the provisional post-mortem report, the date is on June 11th. So, if Rohan Rai and his friends were co-ordinating Disha's funeral on June 9th, how did the post-mortem report get dated on June 11th? And, what were they co-ordinating on June 9th? So it all gives rise to the suspicion on the character of Rohan Rai and why is he not in the picture?"

Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput. As the CBI continues to probe a possible link between the death cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, agency sources have informed that the late Bollywood actor had got in touch with his lawyer after learning about Salian's death. As per sources, almost 20 statements have been recorded by the CBI in the case and forensic evidence has revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput had searched on the internet about Disha Salian nearly 48 hours before his death.

