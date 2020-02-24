BJP's Pankaja Munde Excited For 'Namaste Trump' Event, Draws Comparison With 'Howdy Modi'

BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Monday mentioned that she was looking forward to the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. Terming it as a “proud” moment, she opined that this was symbolic of the mutual respect between the two powerful countries. She recalled this was reminiscent of the ‘Howdy Modi’ event held in Houston last year. As part of the event, both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver speeches at the Motera stadium in front of more than one lakh people.

Going to watch #NamasteTrump whole day .. proud moment of seeing mutual respect of powerful nations after #houdiModi — Pankaja Gopinath Munde (@Pankajamunde) February 24, 2020

Donald Trump lands in India

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump and his delegation were received at the Ahmedabad airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thereafter, Donald Trump and his wife Melania headed to the Sabarmati Ashram, accompanied by the PM. After the PM guided them through the Ashram, they spun the charkha. Afterwards, they wrote in the visitor's book. PM Modi explained to them the significance of Gandhiji's three monkeys. Thereafter as the cavalcade moved towards the Motera stadium, the roads were lined up with thousands of people.

#WATCH US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spin the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram. PM Modi also present. #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/TdmCwzU203 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Multiple engagements

The US President is being accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other prominent officials. After the 'Namaste Trump' event, the Trump couple will depart for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

On Tuesday, the US President will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and wide-ranging talks between the US President and the PM on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy security. In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a banquet in the honour of Donald Trump after which the latter will depart for the US.

