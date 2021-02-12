BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' Blocked In Poll-bound Bengal; Dilip Ghosh Alleges 'appeasement'

On Friday, BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was blocked by the state police. According to the BJP, five Rath Yatras will happen in West Bengal, including one in north Bengal. The purpose of the Rath yatras is to inform the public about the manner in which TMC has practiced 'corruption and violence.' Police blocking the yatra and other political events in the lead-up to the elections was something that had been spoken of in the last few months, as the BJP alleges that Mamata Banerjee's government routinely uses such tactics, even (and especially) if the event involves high-profile leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda or Yogi Adityanath.

READ | After TMC Denies BJP Permission To Hold Parivartan Yatra; Bengal's BJP Unit Meets CEC

While speaking to Republic TV, BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that according to the state government 'Parivartan Yatra' evokes communalism and to stop our initiative they are ready to go to any extent.

"I do not know anything in particular, but rath yatra has been stopped earlier as well. The state government was not ready to allow permission for the Parivartan Yatra here. To some extent, permission has been given for it. They have also appeared in court in order to stop the yatra," he said.

He added, "According to them, the Yatra evokes communalism. In order to prove this in court, their people will fight and constantly create a quarrel so that in order to avoid tension the Yatra will be permanently stopped. I don't think any of these things will happen and the parivartan yatra will end peacefully on its given time," Ghosh said.

READ | Mamata Alleges 'outsiders' In 5-star Buses Visiting Bengal For BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'

On being asked if TMC is involved in this matter and the police are taking orders from them, Ghosh said that every party in the country has the right to campaign. TMC is trying to stop the Yatra in order to please a specific community, he put forth.

"The police stopped us for one day, two days, three days but every kind of person in the country has the right to speak, every party has the right to campaign and the administration has the responsibility to lead it. People do not trust Bengal police and administration, they do not have their own conscience so they are afraid of running these kinds of initiatives. How can it be in democracy if there is selective places are banned for BJP? Either this is being done to please any specific community or such an environment is being created to stop the yatra", he stated.

Murshidabad is one of the three districts in Bengal where Bengali Muslims are a majority of the population. The other two are Malda and North Dinajpur. In the lead-up to the elections, numerous communal appeasement allegations have been made by the principal contenders BJP and TMC. But communal politics is hardly limited to them. The Congress MLA who serves as the leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly has asked Sonia Gandhi to ally with a cleric's party to reinforce its commitment to the minorities.

READ | PIL Filed In HC Seeks Suspension Of BJP's Parivartan Yatras In Poll-bound WB Due To COVID

READ | Mamata Govt Asks BJP To Seek Rath Yatras' Nod From local WB Authorities; Party To Comply