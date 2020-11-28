BJP's Patra Calls Owaisi 'CM Of Hyderabad'; clarifies 'surgical-strike In Old-city' Remark

Slamming the TRS government in Telangana, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has reiterated that AIMIM has a closed-door understanding with TRS and a vote to TRS means a vote to Owaisi. Claiming that TRS, Congress and AIMIM are 'friends', Patra slammed Owaisi for stating that he is not in alliance with K Chandrashekhar Rao's party. He also clarified on Telangana BJP chief's 'surgical-strike' remark.

"A family is running the government here whereas BJP is contesting elections on agenda of development. The opposition is contesting the election on the basis of 'Family Friend Private Limited.'So if you will vote for TRS then it will directly go to the MIM. KCR and Owaisi is saying there is no alliance. It is completely false. In Telangana encroachment is a big problem but KTR is doing nothing. I am appealing to everyone and cast your vote for "Kamal". Owaisi is the CM of the old city and surgical strike means surgical of corruption. Our main aim is to do surgical strike only on corruption. We will not allow any corruption. "



READ | GHMC elections: BJP & TRS drag each other to EC; allege derogatory jibes against PM & KCR

Owaisi says no alliance with TRS

Earlier in the day, Owaisi said that there will be no alliance with TRS in the upcoming polls and claimed that power minister who belongs to TRS had falsely said that AIMIM leaders met PM Modi. Speaking to media, Owaisi also said that Congress had made similar allegations against AIMIM after Bihar elections. He also slammed the BJP and said that the party is trying to give communal colour to the polls, and asked about the financial aid that Centre has given to Hyderabad post-2019.

READ | Owaisi says 'AIMIM loyal to Bharat, Razakars went to Pakistan' in response to BJP's attack

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

READ | After 'anti-BJP Front' Call, Telangana CM KCR Confident Of TRS Victory In GHMC Polls

READ | Owaisi Dismisses Alliance With TRS For GHMC Polls And taunts KCR Over His 'anti-BJP Front'