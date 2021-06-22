BJP's Patra Compares Rahul Gandhi To Circus Clown Over Launch Of Whitepaper On COVID-19

Quick links:
Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference on Tuesday and alleged Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of trying to do politics on COVID pandemic. The latest press conference by BJP leader Patra was conducted to hit back at Congress leader for his 'white paper' release that targeted the union government for mishandling the virus situation in the country. The BJP spokesperson made explosive allegations on Rahul Gandhi including his efforts to derail the COVID fight led by India.
The BJP spokesperson asked a series of questions and added that every question has one answer- 'Congress Party-led state'.
After putting forward all the questions, Sambit Patra added that it will not be wrong to compare the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi to circus and clown respectively.
"Rahul Gandhi has done tireless efforts to derail India's COVID fight, remember, in the beginning, he had called the nationwide restriction as Tughlaqi lockdown? India's 'Yuvraj' went from 'Tughlaqi lockdown' to 'why no lockdown', from the question of where are vaccines to alleging Covaxin having serum from newborn calves. They enhanced the vaccine hesitancy by refusing to take Covaxin. Rahul Gandhi has created problems through all this," lashed out Sambit Patra.
The BJP leader further continued his address by adding that he is aware that Rahul Gandhi does not need his advice but he still wants to give it. He advised the Congress leader to stop doing 'virtual press conferences' and do some 'real work' by visiting states ruled by the Congress party. Listing out series of allegations, Patra added that Congress-ruled states have created an issue in India's vaccination drive.
"I think that confusion and Rahul Gandhi are synonyms. He is confusious Gandhi," termed Sambit Patra.
The BJP spokesperson concluded his speech with an explosive allegation on the Congress leader by mentioning that he had lied about his COVID disease.
"When Rahul Gandhi was asked about vaccination, people close to him revealed that he was supposed to get the jab on 16 April but got corona on April 15. However, Rahul Gandhi tweeted on April 18 that they won't conduct any rally as 'moral high ground but again on April 20, he declared he has been infected with the virus. Now his people are saying he got corona on 15. Was he lying and doing politics in this also? questioned Sambit Patra.