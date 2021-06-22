BJP's Patra Compares Rahul Gandhi To Circus Clown Over Launch Of Whitepaper On COVID-19

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference on Tuesday and alleged Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of trying to do politics on COVID pandemic. The latest press conference by BJP leader Patra was conducted to hit back at Congress leader for his 'white paper' release that targeted the union government for mishandling the virus situation in the country. The BJP spokesperson made explosive allegations on Rahul Gandhi including his efforts to derail the COVID fight led by India.

The BJP spokesperson asked a series of questions and added that every question has one answer- 'Congress Party-led state'.

From where the second wave of COVID-19 began?

Which state had devastating effects?

Which state had a high fatality rate?

Which states created a problem regarding vaccines?

Which state had a high positivity rate?

Which states demanded a decentralized vaccination system?

Which state made a U-turn on decentralization?

After putting forward all the questions, Sambit Patra added that it will not be wrong to compare the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi to circus and clown respectively.

"Rahul Gandhi has done tireless efforts to derail India's COVID fight, remember, in the beginning, he had called the nationwide restriction as Tughlaqi lockdown? India's 'Yuvraj' went from 'Tughlaqi lockdown' to 'why no lockdown', from the question of where are vaccines to alleging Covaxin having serum from newborn calves. They enhanced the vaccine hesitancy by refusing to take Covaxin. Rahul Gandhi has created problems through all this," lashed out Sambit Patra.

Sambit Patra's unsolicited advice to Rahul Gandhi

The BJP leader further continued his address by adding that he is aware that Rahul Gandhi does not need his advice but he still wants to give it. He advised the Congress leader to stop doing 'virtual press conferences' and do some 'real work' by visiting states ruled by the Congress party. Listing out series of allegations, Patra added that Congress-ruled states have created an issue in India's vaccination drive.

Punjab vaccine profiteering

Rajasthan's vaccine wastage

No proper vaccination in Chhattisgarh

"I think that confusion and Rahul Gandhi are synonyms. He is confusious Gandhi," termed Sambit Patra.

Rahul Gandhi's politics on vaccines and COVID-19 disease

The BJP spokesperson concluded his speech with an explosive allegation on the Congress leader by mentioning that he had lied about his COVID disease.