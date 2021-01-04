BJP's Patra Unsparing On Congress Over Vaccine Politics, Fires Salvo At Akhilesh Yadav

BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday fired back at the opposition over the politics on DCGI giving the green signal to indigenous Coronavirus vaccines in the country. While addressing a press conference, Patra reiterated BJP President JP Nadda question as to why is the opposition unhappy when there is something progressive happens in India and added that the opposition and the Congress should introspect why they pass statements which help the vested interests.

"Today, while addressing the country, PM Modi said that Atmanirbhar Bharat is extremely important and essential. And quality and quantity both should be kept in mind when we talk of Atmanirbhar Bharat. If there is one person who is trying hard to take India to global pedestal through Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative then it is PM Modi. However, there are some forces, some political parties which are trying rigorously to stop India from becoming self-reliant," he said.

"Nadda Ji has rightly pointed out yesterday, whenever scientists or innovators of India come up with something new which is for the larger good of humanity, Congress and opposition is always unhappy and casts aspersions on the innovations. They should introspect as to why they behave in such a manner which helps the vested interests. if you see foreign media today, they are saying India has made the indigenous vaccines, but people within the country doubt it. Who is benefiting from all this? The adversaries are benefitting from this and our country and our scientists will be at the loss through this," he said.

Press byte by Dr. @sambitswaraj at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/ALn2RW93Pd — BJP (@BJP4India) January 4, 2021

He said the scientists, DCGI, ICMR and all relevant authorities have had elaborate discussions over the protocols to be used for vaccines and vaccination drives before giving the due approvals, yet "two species are worried - Coronavirus and Congress', adding that Coronavirus being worried can be understood as its days are numbered but Congress should answer why it is always unhappy whenever the country is achieving new heights.

'Congress, mutant variety'

Taking a swipe at Congress, he also called the grand old party a mutant variety by saying that the party has been mutating from time to time while adding that "the party has donned awful forms one after the other".

"I will describe the mutations of the Congress as to how that party has tried to mislead people from time to time. When Surgical strike was conducted, Congress did not trust the Army, it wanted proof. When airstrike was conducted, Congress and the left parties wanted proof, it did not trust the Air Force. During elections when Congress wins or loses it cries foul while blaming EVMS. Kapil Sibal went to London and complained over EVMs. Whenever there is a crucial judgement passed by courts in the country - Rafale judgement - Congress did not trust the Supreme Court judgement. When there is a judgement on Ram Setu, it doesn't trust Lord Ram, it says Ram doesn't exist. When the UN says India is a shining star when it comes to economic growth, they say UN is colluding with BJP, they do not trust the WHO. Neither the UN nor the IMF. When vaccines arrive, they don't trust the vaccines" he said.

Sambit Patra fires at Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh

Sambit Patra, while taking potshots at Congress, also targeted Rahul Gandhi. He said Rahul Gandhi is vacationing at the moment while his party is indulging in the rumour mongering that too for a serious issue such as the vaccines. Adding further, he said, "When we should be comforting the people of the country when we should be supporting the scientific advice given by some of the important competent authorities of the country, when we should be instilling confidence among the people of the country, we have Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh and many others who have been trying their best to rumour monger and have been lying to cause some kind of chaos in the country."

Akhilesh Yadav too unspared

Patra also launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party Chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav too for naming the Coronavirus vaccines as "BJP vaccines" and announcing his refusal to get inoculated.

"Can a vaccine be of BJP or Congress? Vaccine has been made by the scientists after much research and it is a proud moment that the foreign countries are relying on India and giving orders for the manufacturing of the vaccines. And there are some political leaders who are not believing on the country's own might and capabilities," he said while attacking the opposition.

While apprising over the protocols followed for approval of the vaccine, he said, "Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), VG Somany is a COVID-19 subject expert committee of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Dr Balram Bhargav of ICMR, Health Ministry has discussed and studied all aspects and put forward in front of the people of the country before approving the vaccine.

