BJP's Payel Sarkar's Convoy Attacked In Bengal Upon Visit To Polling Booth, Escapes Unhurt

In yet another incident on violence in poll-bound West Bengal, a BJP candidate from Behala, Payel Sarkar's car was attacked by miscreants even as phase-4 of the elections were underway in the state on Saturday. This attack on the BJP candidate occurred on the same day when five political killings including the murder of a BJP worker took place in Bengal. The back glass of Payel Sarkar's car has been shattered due to the attack although neither she nor her guards and driver were injured in the incident.

Speaking with Republic TV, Payel Sarkar said she was visiting a polling booth in a politically sensitive area after receiving complaints of poll rigging while adding that she had to visit the booth on multiple occasions as TMC Candidate Ratna Chatterjee had filed a case on three of the BJP workers.

"I visited the booth for the second time and while I was returning back, I saw two-three people on bike and they were smiling at me while I was in the car. When the third time I visited the booth, while I was leaving, somebody threw something on my car, although I couldn't see them, people said there were a few people on the bike and they threw something on the car," Payel Sarkar said while speaking with Republic. She also said TMC goons who stay in the area were threatening the people who came out to vote and there were incidents of violence last night in the area.

Violence in Cooch Behar

Earlier in the day, a BJP worker was shot dead in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar. The Election Commission (EC) has taken note of the incident and sought a report from the district police. Several allegations have been levelled against the TMC. Moreover, four have been killed after hundreds of people surrounded Central forces who were guarding the booths and the local police have reportedly stated that the miscreants attempted to snatch weapons from the Central forces compelling them to open fire in self-defence.

The incidents of political violence have been frequent in the state with hundreds of party workers from both sides - BJP and TMC being killed in the violence. BJP has claimed that more than 130 of its workers have been killed in political violence for which it has accused TMC of perpetrating the violence. BJP has also stated on multiple occasions that the state police has failed to take any action on the deaths of the BJP workers and has been acting like "TMC goons". Almost all the BJP leaders have come under attack during their respective visits to Bengal ahead of the assembly elections. BJP Bengal President Dilip Ghosh was attacked two days back allegedly by TMC workers during his visit to Cooch Behar. He also suffered injuries due to the attack and this has not been the first time his convoy was attacked.

As phase-4 of the assembly elections are underway in West Bengal, some of the key constituencies in the fourth phase of elections include Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar. The BJP which is at loggerheads with the TMC is keen on snatching power from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase with 80.43 per cent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent. Apart from phase four which started today, Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

