BJP's Phangnon Konyak Becomes Nagaland's First Woman Rajya Sabha MP

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leader S Phangnon Konyak has become the first woman Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland after winning the Rajya Sabha seat on March 21. She is the Mahila Morcha president of BJP's Nagaland unit. She filed her nomination earlier in the morning of March 21 in presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and BJP state president Temjen Imna Along. The election was slated for March 31 but Konyak was elected unopposed to the seat.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), elections to 13 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 31. The seats are spread across six states - five in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam, and one each in Himachal Pradesh and Tripura. The names of retiring members include Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora from Assam, Anand Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, AK Antony, MV Shreyams Kumar and Somaprasad K from Kerala, KG Kenye from Nagaland, Jharna Das (Baidya) from Tripura, Sukhdev Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa, Shwait Malik, Naresh Gujral and Shamsher Singh Dullo from Punjab.

The ECI has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the elections. Meanwhile in a recent development on March 21, Aam Aadmi Party finalised its five nominees to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, on Monday. AAP has chosen star cricketer Harbhajan Singh, its Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi Professor Sandeep Pathak, and Lovely Professional University Chancellor Ashok Mittal as its Rajya Sabha nominees. The other nominee is Ludhiana-based businessman Sanjeev Arora - fulfilling AAP's promise to the trader community in Punjab.

The Congress is on a backfoot in the elections to the upper house as they are all set to lose the Leader of Opposition status, after the recent debacle in the Assembly elections. If the party is unable to do well in Gujarat polls later this year and the Karnataka Assembly polls, next year, it could lose this status in the subsequent biennial elections to the upper House. The results of the RS elections in six states will also impact the presidential election due later this year.

(Image: @tovihoto/Twitter)