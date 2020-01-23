BJP's Phogat Unsatisfied With Cong's Anti-'Azadi' Slogan Stand, Dares Abhishek Singhvi

Accepting Congress' admission of anti-India slogans in anti-CAA protests, BJP leader Babita Phogat, on Thursday, asked the Congress to do more than that. She added that support to anti-national elements by the Congress should be stopped. This comment was in response to senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's tweet stating hat slogans 'Bharat mata se azadi' and 'Kashmir se aazadi' have no place in an anti-CAA protest - terming them secessionist.

BJP asks Congress to act after admission

'Free Kashmir' posters & graffiti

After the 'masked mob attack' on JNU students on January 5, 'Free Kashmir' slogans and graffiti have been spotted at several anti-CAA protests. In Mumbai, a protestor was spotted with a 'free Kashmir' placard which caused the police to file an FIR against the protestor - Mahek Mirza. Mirza, later clarified that she was talking about the internet shutdown and not secession, which made the Mumbai police drop the case against her. Similarly, a Free Kashmir' poster was spotted University of Mysore campus while protesting against the JNU attack, while graffiti of 'Free Kashmir' was spraypainted across a wall in Bengaluru's Church Street.

Shaheen Bagh protest

Shaheen Bagh which has witnessed many such slogans first began protesting on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children started protesting at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia to oppose the CAA and the NRC. While the Delhi High Court has refused to stay the protests inspite of claims that protestors have put barricades and heavy stones on the sides of the roads, the protests have continued with people still gathering and causing road blockages and traffic congestions. Inspite the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee called off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continue with several inflammatory slogans being raised like 'Jinnah Wali Azadi'.

