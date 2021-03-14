'BJP's Policy As Well': MoS Reddy Echoes DMK's 75% TN Jobs Quota; Accuses WB CM Of 'drama'

As the Tamil Nadu assembly elections draw closer, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy reacted to the DMK's manifesto in which it had promised to provide 75% job quota for local people in Tamil Nadu. He said BJP has the same stand and believes in giving priority to locals. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

Opining on the DMK's promise to ban the NEET exam, the MoS Home put forth that there was no question of DMK winning the elections and hence the promise currently didn't have any bearing.

"There is a provision of passing the bill only after coming to the power and this will only happen when they come to power in the state and there is no question of them winning the elections. Let them come to power first, we will see, Reddy added. READ | DMK poll manifesto promises separate courts to investigate AIADMK's corruption

DMK Manifesto Promises 75% Tamil Quota

On March 13, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMLK) chief MK Stalin unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party had prepared the manifesto, comprising of over 500 promises, after deliberations and discussions. One of the promises is to provide a 75% quota to Tamilians in jobs. The party supremo also promised to introduce legislation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to ban NEET exams, among other vows once elected to power.

False Promises in DMK's Manifesto: TN Minister

The state's Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Saturday reacted to DMK's manifesto for the Assembly Elections and said that the manifesto is 'hollow and full of false promises.' Downplaying DMK's promises, Velumani confidently asserted that the AIADMK manifesto would be the real 'hero' in the polls, adding that CM E Palaniswami had already given a hint of it.

Exuding confidence in return of AIADMK to power, Velumani claimed that there is a 'Palaniswami wave' sweeping across Tamil Nadu.

G Kisan Reddy on Mamata Banerjee

He also addressed the political situation of West Bengal ahead of assembly polls. Referring to the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's alleged attack in Nandigram during her campaign, MoS Reddy said that she has 'stooped even lower'. The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021.

"It's not only the Observers but even common people who think the same. People from every party or region, people from her own party, West Bengal police, all of them think that it is a drama. With this, Mamata Banerjee has stooped even lower before people," he stated.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

Tamil Nadu (Single-phase election)