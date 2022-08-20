BJP's Poonawalla Accuses Manish Sisodia Of 'deflecting & Evading' Questions On Liquor Scam

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in a statement to Republic Media Network on Saturday said that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, an accused in the alleged excise duty scam and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, is 'deflecting and evading' specific questions posed to him.

Speaking to Republic TV, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “There were 15 specific questions that I was expecting Sisodia to finally answer. However, none of them have been answered. Since the scam took place, he has been going to different places trying to play the victim card or whataboutery card or deflection card.”

“I questioned him regarding his relation with accused number 11 Dinesh Arora. I questioned him about the illegal waiver which was given to the liquor mafia of Rs 144 crore. He did not answer about the EMD of Rs 30 crores which was refunded to L1 of Airport Zone illegally. How manufacturing companies were allowed to come into retail in violation of the policy, he couldn’t answer any. These are some of the questions I raised and he failed to address even one,” Shehzad Poonawalla added.

Speaking about Sisodia’s briefing, Poonawalla said, “What success is Manish Sisodia talking about? Aam Aadmi Party lost almost all seats in Uttar Pradesh, they lost 67 out of 70 seats in Uttarakhand. They lost almost 95% of seats in Goa. They got less than 1% votes in the national election in 2019. They lost their deposits in the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana. They are in competition with NOTA. Their competition is not with BJP, their competition is with NOTA. What popularity are they talking about? If they are so popular, what happened in Uttar Pradesh when they were going to form the government?”'

Shehzad Poonawalla's 15 questions to Manish Sisodia on the Liquor Scam

What is your rishta ( relationship) with accused no 11 Dinesh Arora? What does he do for AAP? Is it not true that an illegal waiver was given to liquor mafia of Rs 144 crore? Is it not true that the operational period of licensees was extended from 1.04.22 to July 31, 2022, without due approvals? Is it not true that EMD of Rs 30 crore was refunded to L1 of Airport Zone illegally? Is it not true that manufacturing companies were allowed to come into retail in violation of the policy? Is it not true that blacklisted companies were allowed to come into retail eg Khaugalli? Is it not true that show cause notices were issued in October 2021 but no further action was taken? Is it not true that despite the Cabinet withdrawing the authority of Manish Sisodia to take decisions, he illegally took these decisions? Is it not true that relaxations were given illegally to open more than 2 vends per ward ? Is it not true that the Chief Secretary report pointed out this corruption in his report which became the basis of a CBI probe ordered by LG? Is it not true AAP played this victimhood card for Satyendra Jain too but for the last 2.5 months he is in jail and got no relief? Are courts also vindictive? Why no answers to any specific questions by agencies? Is this not a policy to make Delhi Nasha Yukt not Nasha Mukt? Was same being attempted in Punjab? If no corruption took place why did AAP scrap the new policy and revert to the old one? This is an admission of corruption.

It is a conspiracy unfolded by the central govt to stop Arvind Kejriwal: Manish Sisodia

Notably, a day after the CBI raids, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday addressed a press conference at his residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy of 2021-2022. He called the CBI raids against him a 'conspiracy' unfolded by the central government to stop the Delhi CM and stated that in the 2024 general elections, it will be Arvind Kejriwal fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media, Sisodia said, "Excise policy due to which whole controversy is created is the country's best policy. We were applying it with transparency and sincerity. Had the Delhi LG not changed his decision conspiring to fail the policy, the Delhi government would have been getting at least Rs 10,000 crores every year. Their issue is not liquor or excise scam, if it was, they would send CBI to Gujarat. Their only problem is Arvind Kejriwal as the whole proceedings against me, raids at my residence and office are only being done just to stop Arvind Kejriwal. I haven't done any corruption. I am just Arvind Kejriwal's Education Minister."