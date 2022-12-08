BJP's Prahlad Patel Touts Pro-incumbency In Gujarat; 'People Don't Want Freebies'

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fought this election to break its own record. He also stated that the people of the state don't want any freebies.

Speaking to Republic, Prahlad Patel said, "We fought this election to break our own record...There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat for three reasons - our leadership, the development model of Gujarat and the organisational structure."

He added, "The people of Gujarat don't want any freebies. They want to live with respect. The results have proved that there is pro-incumbency."

On the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections where Congress is leading, Patel said, "There is progress in bucking the trend in Himachal Pradesh."

Gujarat Assembly: BJP likely to cross 150-mark

With the trends in all 182 seats of the Gujarat Assembly coming in, the BJP is looking to cross the 150 mark, breaking an all-time high record of 149 seats.

As per the latest trends, the party is leading in 155 seats. The Congress is ahead of 17 seats, AAP six and others and independents four.

Most of the sitting BJP MLAs were among those leading in the initial trends. Party leaders like Hardik Patel, Jitu Vaghani, Purnesh Modi and Kanubhai Desai were among those ahead of their rivals.

Gujarat has 182 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 92. Republic P-MARQ Exit Poll had predicted the BJP will comfortably win a seventh straight term.

"It is a victory of the party's double-engine development agenda. The massive verdict reflects people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. It is a victory of the agenda of development that the party has carried out in the state," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said.