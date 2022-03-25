Last Updated:

BJP's Pralhad Joshi Slams AAP For Opposing MCD Unification Bill; 'They're Habitual Liars'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday rebuffed ruling AAP’s allegations and alleged that Arvind Kejriwal lead party is a ‘habitual liar.’

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Pralhad Joshi

ANI


As the ruling Aam Aadmi Party fumes over the Centre’s bid to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi by clearing the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday rebuffed ruling AAP’s claims and alleged that the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led party are ‘habitual liars.’

The BJP MP asserted that the bill has been brought to merge the three municipal corporations as there were discrepancies in the functioning of three MCDs and their efficiency can be increased if they are unified.

'Habitual Liars'

Pralhad Joshi further rebuked the party for its poor performance in four states where BJP retained power. Acknowledging AAP’s resounding victory in Punjab, Joshi said, "They won one more state, but lost 100% deposit everywhere else. They're habitual liars. Bill has been brought to remove discrepancies due to trifurcation of MCD."

This came after several AAP MLAs, including CM Kejriwal, decried the Centre’s bid to unify MCD corporations and delay in the polls. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave clearance to the bill. Now, the centre will propose the bill in the parliament for passage. It was reported earlier that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to table the bill in Lok Sabha for further discussion during the ongoing second leg of the budget session. 

It is being said that the bill will directly empower the Centre with the control of MCDs even before the polls. A possibility of delimitation exercise also lingers as the bill seeks to limit the MCD seats to 250- from the current 272.

Salient features of the Bill are:

  1. Unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi and transfer control to the Central govt rather than the state government. In 2011, the MCD was trifurcated into three municipal corporations, including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).
  2. The Bill has replaced the word “Government” with “Central Government” in many of its provisions
  3. Empowers the Centre to appoint a Special Officer to 'exercise the power and discharge the functions of the Corporation until the first meeting of the Corporation is held after the Act is implemented.'
  4. Seats in the unified DMC to not exceed more than 250 — down from the existing 272, which will be determined by the Centre at the time of the establishment of the Corporation. Reports claim that this provision paves way for a delimitation exercise that will delay MCD polls.

    Image: ANI
First Published:
