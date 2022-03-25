BJP's Pralhad Joshi Slams AAP For Opposing MCD Unification Bill; 'They're Habitual Liars'

As the ruling Aam Aadmi Party fumes over the Centre’s bid to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi by clearing the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday rebuffed ruling AAP’s claims and alleged that the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led party are ‘habitual liars.’

The BJP MP asserted that the bill has been brought to merge the three municipal corporations as there were discrepancies in the functioning of three MCDs and their efficiency can be increased if they are unified.

'Habitual Liars'

Pralhad Joshi further rebuked the party for its poor performance in four states where BJP retained power. Acknowledging AAP’s resounding victory in Punjab, Joshi said, "They won one more state, but lost 100% deposit everywhere else. They're habitual liars. Bill has been brought to remove discrepancies due to trifurcation of MCD."

AAP says things like this. They won one more state but lost 100% deposit everywhere else. They're habitual liars. Bill has been brought to remove discrepancies due to trifurcation of MCD: Union Min Pralhad Joshi on Delhi Municipal Corporation(Amendment)Bill 2022 & AAP's objection pic.twitter.com/3xSibX70F5 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

This came after several AAP MLAs, including CM Kejriwal, decried the Centre’s bid to unify MCD corporations and delay in the polls. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave clearance to the bill. Now, the centre will propose the bill in the parliament for passage. It was reported earlier that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to table the bill in Lok Sabha for further discussion during the ongoing second leg of the budget session.

It is being said that the bill will directly empower the Centre with the control of MCDs even before the polls. A possibility of delimitation exercise also lingers as the bill seeks to limit the MCD seats to 250- from the current 272.

Salient features of the Bill are: