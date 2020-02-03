BJP's Pratyul Sahdeo Slams Rahul Gandhi For Taking A Jibe At PM Modi On Union Budget

In a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's advice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Union Budget, BJP leader Pratyul Sahdeo said that "Rahul has the same knowledge of economy as much as I have on Rocket tree science, hence he is criticizing the Union Budget.'' Sahdeo further said that the whole world including international organizations are praising the budget as it will kickstart the economy, adding ''even in this, if he (Rahul) sees a problem than he will have a problem in rest everything.''