BJP's Punjab Chief Attacks Channi Govt, Asks 'who Leaked Information About PM's Route?'

BJP has also rejected the panel formed by the Punjab Government to probe the security breach incident of PM Modi. Party's Punjab leaders met Governor today.

Amid back to back statements from political leaders over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach, party's Punjab President Ashwani Sharma raised serious questions and expressed concerns for PM's safety to Punjab's Governor Banwarilal Purohit. A delegation of Punjab BJP leaders led by the state president had reached Raj Bhavan on Thursday afternoon to meet Governor. PM Modi was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. His convoy was stuck for 20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state.

Questions raised by BJP Punjab delegation:

  • Who leaked the information about Prime Minister's route?
  • If Chief Minister could not reach, why Deputy Chief Minister did not reach?
  • Why no Chief Secretary or Director General of Police (DGP) was present along with PM Modi?
  • Why no senior minister was present with PM Modi?

BJP rejects Punjab Congress' committee for PM Modi's security breach probe

"We reject the committee set up by the Punjab government to investigate the matter. This committee formed by the Chief Minister will never be able to find out anything because he himself is the ringleader of this conspiracy. "

Speaking further on the discussions that took place in the meeting, the BJP leader added that the party has requested the Governor to suspend the Home Minister and DGP of Punjab. "The protocols were not followed to receive the PM," added Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma. 

'Road blockage despite clearance'

Raising serious charges against the security officials of Punjab, Sharma asked how the road was blocked despite a clearance being given to PM Modi's convoy to go ahead. The party has alleged "non-serious behaviour" of the Punjab Government for the Prime Minister's security. 

Punjab BJP President's briefing

PM Modi's security breach

Reportedly, around 400-500 protesters belonging to BKU Krantikari (Phool) sat on the flyover near village Piareana in the Ghall Khurd tehsil of Ferozepur district right ahead of PM Modi's visit to the district. The farmers' union is a part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the yearlong protests against the now-repealed farm laws at the borders of Delhi. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach.

